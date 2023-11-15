Why this year has been a "stellar" year for films
Film critics and movie buffs have declared this year an “amazingly good” and “stellar” year for films. Which movies made the top of your list so far? And what are you excited to see next?
This hour, our guests discuss this fall’s films – what’s on their must-see list, what surprised them, and their predictions at the box office – and the latest on the state of the film industry. Our guests:
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
- Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival
- Matthew Passantino, film critic for CITY Magazine
- Amy Adrion, award-winning film director and writer whose work has screened at the Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals and on national television; and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT