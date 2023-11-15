© 2023 WXXI News
Why this year has been a "stellar" year for films

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST
(foreground) Matt Passantino, (background) Adam Lubitow, and Scott Pukos on "Connections"
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Matt Passantino, (background) Adam Lubitow, and Scott Pukos on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Film critics and movie buffs have declared this year an “amazingly good” and “stellar” year for films. Which movies made the top of your list so far? And what are you excited to see next?

This hour, our guests discuss this fall’s films – what’s on their must-see list, what surprised them, and their predictions at the box office – and the latest on the state of the film industry. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
