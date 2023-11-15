© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How local teens are getting more involved in understanding their social and emotional health

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 15, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST
(foreground) Yarielys Castro Lopez, Jill Stolt, (background) Johnnie Mathis, and Diecyana Stewart on "Connections"
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Yarielys Castro Lopez, Jill Stolt, (background) Johnnie Mathis, and Diecyana Stewart on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Since the pandemic, teenagers have been hurting in various ways. This is especially true in high-poverty communities like Rochester.

One organization is working on ways to get kids more involved in both work opportunities and understanding their social/emotional health. This hour, we’re joined by representatives from ProsperRochester to explain the work they are doing and the impact it has had.

Our guests:

Tags
Connections Student Mental Health Matters
Stay Connected
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack