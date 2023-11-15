How local teens are getting more involved in understanding their social and emotional health
Since the pandemic, teenagers have been hurting in various ways. This is especially true in high-poverty communities like Rochester.
One organization is working on ways to get kids more involved in both work opportunities and understanding their social/emotional health. This hour, we’re joined by representatives from ProsperRochester to explain the work they are doing and the impact it has had.
Our guests:
- Jill Stolt, CEO and executive director of ProsperRochester
- Terence Gipson, Ph.D., executive vice president of ProsperRochester
- Johnnie Mathis, youth leadership specialist
- Yarielys Castro Lopez, president of WellVentions
- Diecyana Stewart, vice president of WellVentions