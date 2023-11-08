Are local teacher residency programs helping to build a teacher pipeline?

Have local teacher residency programs been successful in building a teacher pipeline?

Our guests this hour explore that question as we discuss the Monroe Regional Teacher Residency Consortium. The new program will support the training for 120 aspiring PK-12 teachers. It’s a partnership between the University of Rochester and Nazareth University. The consortium joins the ROC Urban Teaching Fellows Program as the second paid teacher residency initiative in the area.

We discuss the programs and their anticipated impact with our guests:



Kevin Meuwissen, chair of the Teaching and Curriculum Department, and director of teacher residencies at the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education

Kai Strange, director of teacher workforce initiatives at Nazareth University’s School of Education

Kara Reidy-Vedder, director of staff and educator effectiveness and ROC Urban Teaching Fellows at the Rochester City School District

Katherine Rucker, teacher resident (ROC Urban Teaching Fellows Program) at the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education

Isaiah Kelly, teacher resident (ROC Urban Teaching Fellows Program) at Nazareth University's School of Education

*To register for the virtual information session about the Monroe Regional Teacher Residency Consortium, click here.