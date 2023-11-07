News 8's Adam Chodak on living with Stargardt disease
News 8 evening anchor and managing editor Adam Chodak recently shared with viewers that he has slowly been going blind. Chodak has Stargardt disease. The rare condition causes progressive vision loss and usually begins in childhood.
This hour, he tells his story, and we discuss resources and support available for people who are blind or visually impaired. Oue guests:
- Adam Chodak, evening anchor and managing editor of News 8
- Jen Lake, president and CEO of Goodwill Vision Enterprises
- JoBeth Rath, director of vision services and workforce development at Goodwill Vision Enterprises
This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.