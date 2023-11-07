© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

News 8's Adam Chodak on living with Stargardt disease

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST
(foreground) Adam Chodak, (background) Jen Lake, and JoBeth Rath on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Adam Chodak, (background) Jen Lake, and JoBeth Rath on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

News 8 evening anchor and managing editor Adam Chodak recently shared with viewers that he has slowly been going blind. Chodak has Stargardt disease. The rare condition causes progressive vision loss and usually begins in childhood.

This hour, he tells his story, and we discuss resources and support available for people who are blind or visually impaired. Oue guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

Connections Inclusion Desk
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
