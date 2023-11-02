© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing this year's "If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 2, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
Kelly Izzo Shapiro and Levi Gangi on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Kelly Izzo Shapiro and Levi Gangi on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 2, 2023

"That’s Where I’ll Be.” That title is the inspiration for this year’s “If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song” event.

Since its inception in 2015, the annual challenge has generated more than 300 songs by local artists. We preview this year’s event, listen to some music, and discuss the songwriting process with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
