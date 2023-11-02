Previewing this year's "If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song"
"That’s Where I’ll Be.” That title is the inspiration for this year’s “If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song” event.
Since its inception in 2015, the annual challenge has generated more than 300 songs by local artists. We preview this year’s event, listen to some music, and discuss the songwriting process with our guests:
- Kelly Izzo Shapiro, singer-songwriter and producer of “If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song”
- Levi Gangi, singer-songwriter and past participant in “If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song"