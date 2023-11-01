© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing banned books, representation in children's literature, and the Rochester Children's Book Festival

Published November 1, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT
We discuss book bans and young adult literature as we preview the Rochester Children’s Book Festival. This year’s event is set for November 4 at Monroe Community College and includes more than 50 authors and illustrators.

Our guests this hour explore a number of themes related to free speech, literacy, representation in literature, and more. Our guests:

  • Vicki Schultz, co-director of the Rochester Children's Book Festival from 2017-2022
  • Sarah Mead, president of the Rochester Area Children's Writers and Illustrators (RACWI) and writer for (585) Magazine and (585) Kids
  • Linda Sue Park, author of more than 30 books for young readers, including “A Long Walk to Water” and “Prairie Lotus”
  • Leslie C. Youngblood, author of “Love Like Sky” and “Forever This Summer”
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
