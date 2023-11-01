Discussing banned books, representation in children's literature, and the Rochester Children's Book Festival
We discuss book bans and young adult literature as we preview the Rochester Children’s Book Festival. This year’s event is set for November 4 at Monroe Community College and includes more than 50 authors and illustrators.
Our guests this hour explore a number of themes related to free speech, literacy, representation in literature, and more. Our guests:
- Vicki Schultz, co-director of the Rochester Children's Book Festival from 2017-2022
- Sarah Mead, president of the Rochester Area Children's Writers and Illustrators (RACWI) and writer for (585) Magazine and (585) Kids
- Linda Sue Park, author of more than 30 books for young readers, including “A Long Walk to Water” and “Prairie Lotus”
- Leslie C. Youngblood, author of “Love Like Sky” and “Forever This Summer”