Geneva 2030: Helping kids learn, graduate, and thrive
Just about every city in the country has faced challenges with high school graduation rates. The city of Geneva has seen the kind of improvement that many other cities would love to have, but it has a long way to go to get to where it wants to be for local children. Geneva 2030 aims to address that and more.
This hour, we explore the initiative with our guests:
- Amie Hendrix, Geneva City Manager
- Jim Gerling, retired pastor of Geneva Presbyterian Church