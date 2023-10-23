Why the movement to address pregnancy loss has grown
The movement to address pregnancy loss has grown in recent years. Now, with new abortion restrictions in two dozen states, there are additional prolonged pregnancies with lethal diagnosis.
Our guests are working to bring pregnancy loss out of the shadows, and can speak to their own efforts and experience in this area. In studio:
- Heather Florescue, M.D., OB/GYN at Women Gynecology and Childbirth Associates
- Ponnila Marinescu, M.D., high-risk OB/GYN
- Jennifer Chappell, parent and founder of the Cooper Project
- Nicole Collins, parent