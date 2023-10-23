© 2023 WXXI News
Why the movement to address pregnancy loss has grown

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
(foreground) Jennifer Chappell and Nicole Collins, (background) Ponnila Marinescu, M.D. and Heather Florescue, M.D. on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 23, 2023
Jason Milton
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Jennifer Chappell and Nicole Collins, (background) Ponnila Marinescu, M.D. and Heather Florescue, M.D. on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 23, 2023

The movement to address pregnancy loss has grown in recent years. Now, with new abortion restrictions in two dozen states, there are additional prolonged pregnancies with lethal diagnosis.

Our guests are working to bring pregnancy loss out of the shadows, and can speak to their own efforts and experience in this area. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
