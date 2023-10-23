© 2023 WXXI News
J. Russell Hawkins, author of "The Bible Told Them So: How Southern Evangelicals Fought to Preserve White Supremacy"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 23, 2023
Jason Milton
/
WXXI News
If the dynamics of modern American religious and political groups confuse you, you're not alone.

J. Russell Hawkins is a professor of history at Indiana Wesleyan University whose newest book is called “The Bible Told Them So: How Southern Evangelicals Fought to Preserve White Supremacy.” Hawkins is visiting SUNY Brockport to give a talk on the themes of his book, and first, he's our guest on Connections.

