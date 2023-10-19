How an act of kindness prevented an act of terrorism

"Stranger at the Gate" / "Stranger at the Gate" Richard McKinney and Bibi Bahrami

When a former Marine showed up at an Islamic center in Muncie, Indiana in 2009, his plan was to bomb it. Richard “Mac” McKinney said that he had developed a hatred toward Islam during his deployment and had been taught to dehumanize his targets.

But that changed when a member of the mosque hugged him. That gesture of kindness led McKinney to abandon his plan. It also led him to become a member of the center.

This powerful story is the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary, “Stranger at the Gate.” It will be screened at Nazareth University Thursday, but first, we talk with the remarkable people behind it. Our guests:

