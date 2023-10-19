How an act of kindness prevented an act of terrorism
When a former Marine showed up at an Islamic center in Muncie, Indiana in 2009, his plan was to bomb it. Richard “Mac” McKinney said that he had developed a hatred toward Islam during his deployment and had been taught to dehumanize his targets.
But that changed when a member of the mosque hugged him. That gesture of kindness led McKinney to abandon his plan. It also led him to become a member of the center.
This powerful story is the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary, “Stranger at the Gate.” It will be screened at Nazareth University Thursday, but first, we talk with the remarkable people behind it. Our guests:
- Richard “Mac” McKinney, former Marine
- Bibi Bahrami, co-founder of the Islamic Center of Muncie, Indiana
- Joshua Seftel, director of “Stranger at the Gate”