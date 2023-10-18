© 2023 WXXI News
How can we have more open conversations about mental illness, including suicidal ideation?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
Padraic Lillis and Laurence Guttmacher on "Connections"
Katie Epner
/
WXXI News
Padraic Lillis and Laurence Guttmacher on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

How can we have more open conversations about mental illness, including suicidal ideation?

That question is a theme of this year's Reel Mind Film Festival. The films include one man’s story of overcoming addiction and suicidal thoughts told through a theatrical monologue, and a documentary about three sisters in Sweden who lost their mother to suicide when they were young.

Our guests help us explore how to support as individuals, families, and communities. Our guests:

  • Laurence Guttmacher, M.D., co-founder of the Reel Mind Film Festival, director of psychiatry residency education, and professor of clinical psychiatry and clinical medical humanities and bioethics at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
  • Padraic Lillis, monologist in the film, “Get to Eleven”
  • Sofia Staiger, featured in the film, “Daughters”

*This discussion was rescheduled from last week, after it had to be moved for live NPR coverage from Washington.

Stay Connected
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
