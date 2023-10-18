How can we have more open conversations about mental illness, including suicidal ideation?

That question is a theme of this year's Reel Mind Film Festival. The films include one man’s story of overcoming addiction and suicidal thoughts told through a theatrical monologue, and a documentary about three sisters in Sweden who lost their mother to suicide when they were young.

Our guests help us explore how to support as individuals, families, and communities. Our guests:



Laurence Guttmacher, M.D., co-founder of the Reel Mind Film Festival, director of psychiatry residency education, and professor of clinical psychiatry and clinical medical humanities and bioethics at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry

Padraic Lillis, monologist in the film, “Get to Eleven”

Sofia Staiger, featured in the film, “Daughters”

*This discussion was rescheduled from last week, after it had to be moved for live NPR coverage from Washington.