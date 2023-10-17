Michael O’Hanlon on lessons for today from military history

Michael O'Hanlon wrote “The Art of War in an Age of Peace” just a few years ago, and now it doesn't feel like an age of peace at all. He joins us to discuss U.S. foreign policy in Israel, Ukraine, and beyond. O'Hanlon is the director of research and a senior fellow of the foreign policy program at The Brookings Institution. Our guest:



