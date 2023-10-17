© 2023 WXXI News
Michael O’Hanlon on lessons for today from military history

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackKatie Epner
Published October 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
Michael O'Hanlon wrote “The Art of War in an Age of Peace” just a few years ago, and now it doesn't feel like an age of peace at all. He joins us to discuss U.S. foreign policy in Israel, Ukraine, and beyond. O'Hanlon is the director of research and a senior fellow of the foreign policy program at The Brookings Institution. Our guest:

  • Michael O’Hanlon, author, and director of research and senior fellow of the foreign policy program at The Brookings Institution
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Katie Epner
