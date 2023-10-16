© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
How can workplaces better support employees with disabilities?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT
Stephanie Townsend and Sarah Favro on "Connections"
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
Stephanie Townsend and Sarah Favro on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 16, 2023

How can workplaces better support employees with disabilities? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment rate for people with disabilities is on the rise, but it remains at low levels. The data shows that in 2022, about 21 percent of people with disabilities were employed.

This hour, we explore the kinds of changes that workplaces should make to address this disparity. Our guests share their experiences with adaptive technologies and their thoughts on the role of AI when it comes to this need. Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

