© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

What do you need to know about breast cancer screening and risk assessment?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT
(foreground) Carol Shaw, Nicolette Ferguson, (background) Meredith Utman, and Avice O'Connell on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Carol Shaw, Nicolette Ferguson, (background) Meredith Utman, and Avice O'Connell on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 13, 2023

Nearly 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States this year. That’s according to the National Cancer Institute. While breast cancer awareness campaigns pop up throughout the month of October, clinicians are encouraging people to take steps to prioritize breast health throughout the year.

This hour, we discuss the latest in screening recommendations, risk assessment, treatment and support for people living with breast cancer, and we hear from two local woman who share their stories. Our guests:

  • Avice O’Connell, M.D., professor of imaging sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Carol Shaw, nurse practitioner and associate director of the Hereditary Cancer Screening and Risk Reduction Program at Wilmot Cancer Institute
  • Meredith Utman, breast cancer survivor and director of special events for the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester
  • Nicolette Ferguson, breast cancer survivor
Connections
Stay Connected
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack