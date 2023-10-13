What do you need to know about breast cancer screening and risk assessment?

Nearly 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States this year. That’s according to the National Cancer Institute. While breast cancer awareness campaigns pop up throughout the month of October, clinicians are encouraging people to take steps to prioritize breast health throughout the year.

This hour, we discuss the latest in screening recommendations, risk assessment, treatment and support for people living with breast cancer, and we hear from two local woman who share their stories. Our guests:

