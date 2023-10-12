© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
How do religious organizations discuss their carbon footprints?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 12, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
Jim Antal
Robert Jonas
/
Provided
Jim Antal

How do houses of worship and other religious organizations discuss their carbon footprints? It’s a question some religious leaders are asking institutions to explore.

This hour, we talk about how different religious groups are responding to their own teachings about justice and the environment. Our guests:

*For more information about Rev. Jim Antal's talk in Rochester, click here.

