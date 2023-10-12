How do religious organizations discuss their carbon footprints?
How do houses of worship and other religious organizations discuss their carbon footprints? It’s a question some religious leaders are asking institutions to explore.
This hour, we talk about how different religious groups are responding to their own teachings about justice and the environment. Our guests:
- Rev. Jim Antal,* special advisor on climate justice to the general minister and president of the United Christ Church
- Rev. Myra Brown, pastor at Spiritus Christi Church
- Ruth Marchetti, co-president of Rochester Area Interfaith Climate Action (RAICA) and chair of the RocACTS Climate Justice Task Force
*For more information about Rev. Jim Antal's talk in Rochester, click here.