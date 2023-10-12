How can the arts impact our lives as we age?
How can the arts impact our lives as we age? And how does aging influence artistic expression? A new collaboration between the University of Rochester Aging Institute and the Eastman School of Music called “Aging INSPIRED” emphasizes the benefits and healing qualities of music for older adults.
This hour, we discuss the research behind it, and we hear from community members who say music has had a powerful impact on their lives as they age. Our guests:
- Yeates Conwell, M.D., professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Carol Podgorski, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Elinor Freer, associate professor of piano and chamber music at the Eastman School of Music
- Ray Pettis, lifelong musician and Susan’s husband
- Susan Pettis, music fan and Ray’s wife