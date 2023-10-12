© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How can the arts impact our lives as we age?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 12, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
(foreground) Ray Pettis, Susan Pettis, Carol Podgorski, (background) Elinor Freer, and Yeates Conwell on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Ray Pettis, Susan Pettis, Carol Podgorski, (background) Elinor Freer, and Yeates Conwell on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 12, 2023

How can the arts impact our lives as we age? And how does aging influence artistic expression? A new collaboration between the University of Rochester Aging Institute and the Eastman School of Music called “Aging INSPIRED” emphasizes the benefits and healing qualities of music for older adults.

This hour, we discuss the research behind it, and we hear from community members who say music has had a powerful impact on their lives as they age. Our guests:

  • Yeates Conwell, M.D., professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Carol Podgorski, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Elinor Freer, associate professor of piano and chamber music at the Eastman School of Music
  • Ray Pettis, lifelong musician and Susan’s husband
  • Susan Pettis, music fan and Ray’s wife
Tags
Connections Aging Together in New York
Stay Connected
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack