Understanding gentrification and its impact
An upcoming conference explores gentrification in numerous facets. We preview 540WMain and City Roots Community Land Trust’s “Gentrification Conference: Heal, Resist, Reform, Build.”
Our guests:
- Graham Hughes, co-director of City Roots Community Land Trust, and co-organizer of the gentrification conference
- Paola Macas Betchart, environmental anthropologist, educator, DEIA consultant, artist, social entrepreneur, mother, and co-organizer of the gentrification conference
- Rev. Peter Peters, board chair of the Advocacy Team at REACH
- Almeta Whitis, producer and director of the play, “A Gift From A Stranger: A Story of Community Renewal, Friendship, Family Affirmation, and Healing Personal Trauma"