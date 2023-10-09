© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Understanding the Big Tree Treaty of 1797 and the Canandaigua Treaty of 1794

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
Ganondagan

On this Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we examine two significant local treaties: the Big Tree Treaty of 1797 and the Canandaigua Treaty of 1794.

We discuss the history of treaties, their legacy, and more with our guests:

