Understanding the Big Tree Treaty of 1797 and the Canandaigua Treaty of 1794
On this Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we examine two significant local treaties: the Big Tree Treaty of 1797 and the Canandaigua Treaty of 1794.
We discuss the history of treaties, their legacy, and more with our guests:
- Ansley Jemison, (Seneca, Wolf Clan), cultural liaison for Ganondagan
- Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo, and director of the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History
- Mario Castillo, librarian in the Local History & Genealogy Division at the Rochester Public Library