Ukrainian journalists on what the international community should know about atrocities in Ukraine

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
(foreground) Winnie Haung, Mikhail Gershteyn, (background) Mykola Omelchenko, and Oleksiy Syvak on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Winnie Haung, Mikhail Gershteyn, (background) Mykola Omelchenko, and Oleksiy Syvak on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 6, 2023

Ukrainian journalists have put together an online exhibit that allows viewers to see the devastation of Russia's war. Viewers can choose several cities and see panoramic views, showing bombed churches, apartments, government buildings, and more. The creators say that they hope the international community will keep their eyes on the continuing atrocities.

We talk about how they've done it, and how they see the ongoing debate in the west over funding for Ukrainian defense. Our guests:

