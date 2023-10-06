Ukrainian journalists on what the international community should know about atrocities in Ukraine
Ukrainian journalists have put together an online exhibit that allows viewers to see the devastation of Russia's war. Viewers can choose several cities and see panoramic views, showing bombed churches, apartments, government buildings, and more. The creators say that they hope the international community will keep their eyes on the continuing atrocities.
We talk about how they've done it, and how they see the ongoing debate in the west over funding for Ukrainian defense. Our guests:
- Mykola Omelchenko, journalist
- Oleksiy Syvak, journalist
- Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
- Winnie Huang, exhibit organizer