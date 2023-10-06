Discussing CITY Magazine's October 2023 issue
This hour, we talk death. It’s the theme of this month’s edition of CITY Magazine.
From understanding the work of death doulas, to exploring the local theatrical scene with productions that spotlight the afterlife, to hot takes on which local dishes should stay alive and which should die, we discuss it all with our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Ryan Williamson, director of strategy and operations for CITY Magazine
- Rebecca Rafferty, arts writer for CITY Magazine
- Lauren Petracca, contributor to CITY Magazine
- Lauren Sample, death doula
- Jeff Spevak, senior arts writer for CITY Magazine
- Samantha Marchant, playwright of “And the Four Last Things”