Connections
Discussing CITY Magazine's October 2023 issue

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT
(foreground) Rebecca Rafferty, Leah Stacy, (background) Jeff Spevak, and Ryan Williamson on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Rebecca Rafferty, Leah Stacy, (background) Jeff Spevak, and Ryan Williamson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 6, 2023

This hour, we talk death. It’s the theme of this month’s edition of CITY Magazine.

From understanding the work of death doulas, to exploring the local theatrical scene with productions that spotlight the afterlife, to hot takes on which local dishes should stay alive and which should die, we discuss it all with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
