Connections
Discussing why the global rate of domestic violence has increased and how to reverse it

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
(foreground) Alia Henton-Williams, (background) Meaghan de Chateauvieux, and Carmen Cong on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Alia Henton-Williams, (background) Meaghan de Chateauvieux, and Carmen Cong on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Many of the statistics tracking domestic violence are moving in the wrong direction. Willow Domestic Violence Center is taking steps to change that. But the local trends follow a global increase in domestic violence in the last decade.

This hour, we discuss how community organizations and individuals can better support domestic violence survivors.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
