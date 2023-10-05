Discussing why the global rate of domestic violence has increased and how to reverse it
Many of the statistics tracking domestic violence are moving in the wrong direction. Willow Domestic Violence Center is taking steps to change that. But the local trends follow a global increase in domestic violence in the last decade.
This hour, we discuss how community organizations and individuals can better support domestic violence survivors.
Our guests:
- Meaghan de Chateauvieux, president and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center
- Carmen Cong, navigator at the Willow Family Justice Center
- Alia Henton-Williams, manager of the Crisis Intervention Services Unit for the City of Rochester