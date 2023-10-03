© 2023 WXXI News
Are we holding charities back by making them play by different rules?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
(foreground) Seanelle Hawkins, (background) Simeon Banister, and Jaime Saunders on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Seanelle Hawkins, (background) Simeon Banister, and Jaime Saunders on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Are we holding charities back by making them play by different rules? A new documentary, “Uncharitable,” makes the case that we are setting good causes up to fail. The film will be screened at the Little Theatre Tuesday and Saturday nights. We explore where your dollars go, and why the expectations are different for, say, a medical research charity compared to a video game company. Our guests:

