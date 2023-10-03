Are we holding charities back by making them play by different rules?
Are we holding charities back by making them play by different rules? A new documentary, “Uncharitable,” makes the case that we are setting good causes up to fail. The film will be screened at the Little Theatre Tuesday and Saturday nights. We explore where your dollars go, and why the expectations are different for, say, a medical research charity compared to a video game company. Our guests:
- Simenon Banister, president and CEO of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
- Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester
- Jaime Saunders, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes
- Stephen Gyllenhaal, director of “UnCharitable”