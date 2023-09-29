© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
What can different generations learn from each other by living together?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 29, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT
What can different generations learn from each other by living together? A new program offered through Nazareth University and St. John’s invites Nazareth students to live at St. John’s Meadows for part of a semester. Each student is paired with a St. John’s resident, who acts as their resident advisor. The students participate in activities with residents, dine with them, and build relationships. Leaders at St. John’s say the program helps build community. Nazareth leaders say the intergenerational program gives students an opportunity to gain knowledge and perspectives that they can’t learn in the classroom.

This hour, we discuss the new program and its impact. Our guests:

