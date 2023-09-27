Melissa Kearney, author of “The Two-Parent Privilege”

A growing number of American children are growing up with only one parent at home, usually their mother. The result, according to economist Melissa Kearney, is a denial of resources and opportunity for countless kids.

Kearney’s new book is called “The Two-Parent Privilege: How Americans Stopped Getting Married and Started Falling Behind.” She writes that this issue is typically ignored by her colleagues, who feel it is either too personal or too sensitive to broach. But Kearney says it’s time to start discussing the impact of raising kids with only one parent around.

She talks about the data, the trends, and her ideas for what can change it. Our guest:

