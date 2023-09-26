How is the redlining of the past still affecting families in the Rochester area today?
How is the redlining of the past still affecting families in the Rochester area today? A short film intended for audiences grade six and up answers that question. “Home: Access Denied” will be screened this week at the Little Theatre.
This hour, we discuss what our guests want viewers to learn from the film, and we get an update on how local communities are working to revoke the racial covenants of previous decades. Our guests:
- Shane Wiegand, co-director of the Antiracist Curriculum Project at Coordinated Care Services, Inc.
- Kesha James, co-director of the Antiracist Curriculum Project at Coordinated Care Services, Inc.
- Carvin Eison, director of “Home: Access Denied” and “July ‘64”
- Johnita Anthony, resident of the Meadowbrook neighborhood in Brighton, and member of the “Confronting Our Racist Deeds” (CORD) group