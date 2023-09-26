© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
How is the redlining of the past still affecting families in the Rochester area today?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 26, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT
(foreground) Shane Wiegand, and (background) Johnita Anthony and Carvin Eison on "Connections"
David Griffin
(foreground) Shane Wiegand, and (background) Johnita Anthony and Carvin Eison on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

How is the redlining of the past still affecting families in the Rochester area today? A short film intended for audiences grade six and up answers that question. “Home: Access Denied” will be screened this week at the Little Theatre.

This hour, we discuss what our guests want viewers to learn from the film, and we get an update on how local communities are working to revoke the racial covenants of previous decades. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
