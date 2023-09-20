© 2023 WXXI News
Why are teens with mental health challenges not getting care?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT
Haley Amering and Isaiah Santiago on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Haley Amering and Isaiah Santiago on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The numbers of kids with mental illness are rising.

This school year, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is focusing on school campuses – both college and high school. That’s because NAMI cites statistics showing that the majority of teens with depression and other mental illness are not getting care. On top of that, roughly half of lifelong mental illness is present by the age of 14.

So what can be done? If there is so much more emphasis on mental health now than there was a decade ago, why is it still getting worse? Our guests discuss it:

