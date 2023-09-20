Why are teens with mental health challenges not getting care?

The numbers of kids with mental illness are rising.

This school year, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is focusing on school campuses – both college and high school. That’s because NAMI cites statistics showing that the majority of teens with depression and other mental illness are not getting care. On top of that, roughly half of lifelong mental illness is present by the age of 14.

So what can be done? If there is so much more emphasis on mental health now than there was a decade ago, why is it still getting worse? Our guests discuss it:

