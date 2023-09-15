How does a music school grow and adapt to a changing world over a century? It’s a question we explore with our guests, who discuss 100 years of the Eastman School of Music.

Its story began with philanthropist George Eastman’s vision for a school dedicated to musicianship. Today, it stands as one of the top music schools in the world.

This hour, we discuss its history, what an inclusive campus community looks like, and we preview a new documentary, “Eastman at 100: A Centennial Celebration.”

Our guests:

