Connections

100 years of the Eastman School of Music

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
Vince Lenti and Jamal Rossi and Jason Milton on "Connections"
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
Vince Lenti and Jamal Rossi and Jason Milton on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 15, 2023

How does a music school grow and adapt to a changing world over a century? It’s a question we explore with our guests, who discuss 100 years of the Eastman School of Music.

Its story began with philanthropist George Eastman’s vision for a school dedicated to musicianship. Today, it stands as one of the top music schools in the world.

This hour, we discuss its history, what an inclusive campus community looks like, and we preview a new documentary, “Eastman at 100: A Centennial Celebration.”

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
