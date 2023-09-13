© 2023 WXXI News
Reactions to Australian CEO's call for a rise in joblessness and a hit to the economy

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 13, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT
(foreground) Colin O'Malley, and (background) Maria Fisher and Andrew Brady on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

A mega-millionaire CEO says he wants to see unemployment rise and the economy suffer. Why? To teach workers a lesson.

Tim Gurner is an Australian property developer who previously sparked outraged when said young millennials are less likely to buy homes because they spend too much money on things like avocado toast and coffee. This time, Gurner is in the spotlight for making comments about workers’ dedication to their jobs, post-COVID. During the Australian Financial Review Property Summit, he said, “There’s been a systematic change where employees feel the employer is extremely lucky to have them. They have been paid a lot to do not too much in the last few years, and we need to see that change.”

This hour, we examine those comments with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
