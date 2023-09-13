Reactions to Australian CEO's call for a rise in joblessness and a hit to the economy

A mega-millionaire CEO says he wants to see unemployment rise and the economy suffer. Why? To teach workers a lesson.

Tim Gurner is an Australian property developer who previously sparked outraged when said young millennials are less likely to buy homes because they spend too much money on things like avocado toast and coffee. This time, Gurner is in the spotlight for making comments about workers’ dedication to their jobs, post-COVID. During the Australian Financial Review Property Summit, he said, “There’s been a systematic change where employees feel the employer is extremely lucky to have them. They have been paid a lot to do not too much in the last few years, and we need to see that change.”

This hour, we examine those comments with our guests:

