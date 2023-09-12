Discussing when and why art is censored
In March, a small Idaho college banned the work of three artists. The work was, in different ways, about abortion and birth control access. Idaho state law prohibits state funds from being used to perform, promote, or counsel in favor of abortion. PEN America joined other organizations in criticizing this particular art ban. Now the exhibit is on display in Rochester at Rochester Contemporary Art Center (RoCo).
We discuss the exhibit, “Unconditional Care: Listening to People’s Health Needs,” and censorship in art. Our guests:
- Bleu Cease, director of RoCo
- Katrina Majkut, artist and curator of “Unconditional Care: Listening to People’s Health Needs”
- Michelle Hartney, artist