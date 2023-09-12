© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Discussing when and why art is censored

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 12, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
Unconditional Care
RoCo Staff
/
RoCo
A photo of the "Unconditional Care" exhibit at RoCo

In March, a small Idaho college banned the work of three artists. The work was, in different ways, about abortion and birth control access. Idaho state law prohibits state funds from being used to perform, promote, or counsel in favor of abortion. PEN America joined other organizations in criticizing this particular art ban. Now the exhibit is on display in Rochester at Rochester Contemporary Art Center (RoCo).

We discuss the exhibit, “Unconditional Care: Listening to People’s Health Needs,” and censorship in art. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
