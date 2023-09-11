© 2023 WXXI News
How can the climate action movement win more hearts and minds?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
(foreground) Brady Fergusson, (background) Allen Blair and Charli McAllister on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Brady Fergusson, (background) Allen Blair and Charli McAllister on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 1, 2023

For the first time in several decades, the percentage of Americans concerned about climate change is going down. A majority – 58 percent – still sees climate as a serious threat to our future.

But how can the climate action movement win more hearts and minds? Part of that strategy includes a march on Friday. Our guests discuss what they have planned.

Our guests:

