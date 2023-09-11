How can the climate action movement win more hearts and minds?
For the first time in several decades, the percentage of Americans concerned about climate change is going down. A majority – 58 percent – still sees climate as a serious threat to our future.
But how can the climate action movement win more hearts and minds? Part of that strategy includes a march on Friday. Our guests discuss what they have planned.
Our guests:
- Brady Fergusson, director of public engagement for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region
- Charli McAllister, co-coordinator of the Rochester hub of the national Sunrise Movement
- Allen Blair, member of the organizing committee for NY Renews, and volunteer for Citizens Climate Lobby and Color Brighton Green
- Lizzie Stewart, co-president of Brighton High School Climate Club