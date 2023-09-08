© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing CITY Magazine's September 2023 issue

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
(foreground) Daniel Kushner and Becca Rafferty, and (background) Jake Walsh and Leah Stacy on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Daniel Kushner and Becca Rafferty, and (background) Jake Walsh and Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 8, 2023.

It's our monthly look at that latest issue of CITY Magazine. The September edition includes a Fringe Festival preview, the latest from the food and beverage scene in the region, and what’s happening in the art and music scenes – including a new exhibit at the UUU Gallery that amplifies Sikh identity and trauma.

We discuss it all with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack