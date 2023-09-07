What are the best books written in the past decade?
AI is able to write novels and poetry, and make art, which leaves people wondering if someday, it will supplant artists. That got us thinking about the remarkable work that humans create.
This hour, we talk books. We can all name “great books,” but most are more than a decade old. What’s the best book written in the past decade? What’s a book that will be remembered and read and known in the way that so many classics are known? And what’s a book that might not earn that status, but should?
Our guests help us answer these questions and more.
- Leslie C. Youngblood, author of “Love Like Sky” and “Forever this Summer”
- Greg Gerard, author of "In Jupiter's Shadow," editor of the Big Brick Review, and creative writing teacher at Writers & Books
- Amanda Chestnut, educator, artist, and communications manager for Writers & Books
- Chad Post, publisher of Open Letter Press