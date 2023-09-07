© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
What are the best books written in the past decade?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT
(foreground) Amanda Chestnut, (background) Greg Gerard and Chad Post on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 7, 2023
(foreground) Amanda Chestnut, (background) Greg Gerard and Chad Post on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 7, 2023

AI is able to write novels and poetry, and make art, which leaves people wondering if someday, it will supplant artists. That got us thinking about the remarkable work that humans create.

This hour, we talk books. We can all name “great books,” but most are more than a decade old. What’s the best book written in the past decade? What’s a book that will be remembered and read and known in the way that so many classics are known? And what’s a book that might not earn that status, but should?

Our guests help us answer these questions and more.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
