Astrophysicist Adam Frank on what we are learning from the James Webb Space Telescope
Astrophysicist Adam Frank says the James Webb Space Telescope is threatening to blow up previous assumptions about our universe. Frank writes in the New York Times that we are learning surprising things.
This hour, Frank explains what this telescope is telling us and why it could change so much about science. Our guest:
- Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester