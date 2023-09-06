© 2023 WXXI News
Discussing the threat of climate change

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 6, 2023
As devastating flooding threatens parts of Europe, new polling shows that the number of Americans who are concerned about climate change is declining.

Experts say climate change leads to more severe precipitation and drought, and an increased number of dangerous storms. But public figures like Vivek Ramaswamy are telling voters not to believe it, and instead to believe in the good of fossil fuels.

Our guests discuss the data and the threat of climate change:

