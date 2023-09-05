How can intergenerational conversations help us learn from the past?

What can residents of different generations learn from new mural in Rochester? The Clarissa Uprooted Pythodd Tribute mural in the Corn Hill neighborhood pays tribute to the legendary Pythodd Room jazz club, which was located in the Clarissa Street “Village.” From the 1800s to the 1960s, Clarissa Street was a thriving neighborhood with a booming Black-owned economy.

This hour, we talk with young people from Teen Empowerment and Clarissa Street elders about what we can learn from the past and how those lessons can impact the present and the future. Our guests:

