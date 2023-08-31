What do young people think causes hopelessness or lack of direction? It’s a question we address with youth from Teen Empowerment, especially in light of the rash of car thefts and the gun violence in Rochester.

Last week, Teen Empowerment youth organizers led school climate trainings for hundreds of Rochester City School District administrators. Part of their work involves addressing how the community can better support local youth and ensure they feel valued by society.

This hour, we talk with the team from Teen Empowerment about their trainings, how they are helping their peers learn from mistakes, and more. Our guests:

