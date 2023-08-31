How can lawmakers, law enforcement, and the community work to reduce crime and violence among local young people?
What kinds of actions can lawmakers, law enforcement, and the community take to reduce crime and violence among young people in the Rochester area? We talk with Monroe County Undersheriff Korey Brown, Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, and defense attorney Don Thompson about their ideas.
Our guests:
- Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135
- Monroe County Undersheriff Korey Brown
- Lt. Greg Bello, Rochester Police Department
- Don Thompson, managing partner at Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin LLC