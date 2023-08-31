© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How can lawmakers, law enforcement, and the community work to reduce crime and violence among local young people?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT
(background) Undersheriff Korey Brown and Lt. Greg Bello, (background) Assemblymember Jen Lunsford and Don Thompson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, August 31, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(background) Undersheriff Korey Brown and Lt. Greg Bello, (background) Assemblymember Jen Lunsford and Don Thompson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, August 31, 2023

What kinds of actions can lawmakers, law enforcement, and the community take to reduce crime and violence among young people in the Rochester area? We talk with Monroe County Undersheriff Korey Brown, Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, and defense attorney Don Thompson about their ideas.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack