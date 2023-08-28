Understanding postpartum depression and ways to treat it
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in eight new U.S. mothers suffers from postpartum depression. The condition can be debilitating, yet it is often underrecognized and undertreated. The FDA recently approved the first-ever pill for postpartum depression, and data shows it reduces symptoms quickly – in some cases, as few as three days.
This hour, our guests help us understand what postpartum depression is, why it occurs, how to recognize it, and methods to treat it. Our guests:
- Jeffrey Iler, M.D., assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of Rochester
- Ellen Poleshuck, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry and obstetrics/gynecology, director of the Program for Mental Health and Gender Wellness in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and academic chief of the Division of Collaborative Care and Wellness at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Nicole Willis, local mother who struggled with postpartum depression