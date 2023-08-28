© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Understanding postpartum depression and ways to treat it

Published August 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
Ellen Poleshuck and Jeffrey Iler on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 28, 2023.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in eight new U.S. mothers suffers from postpartum depression. The condition can be debilitating, yet it is often underrecognized and undertreated. The FDA recently approved the first-ever pill for postpartum depression, and data shows it reduces symptoms quickly – in some cases, as few as three days.

This hour, our guests help us understand what postpartum depression is, why it occurs, how to recognize it, and methods to treat it. Our guests:

  • Jeffrey Iler, M.D., assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of Rochester
  • Ellen Poleshuck, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry and obstetrics/gynecology, director of the Program for Mental Health and Gender Wellness in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and academic chief of the Division of Collaborative Care and Wellness at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Nicole Willis, local mother who struggled with postpartum depression
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
