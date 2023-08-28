Discussing billing at local urgent care facilities
Not all urgent cares cost the same for patients who need services. A strep test in one facility could cost hundreds more in a different facility. But as News 8's Adam Chodak found out, many patients aren’t aware of this.
We examine the cost of medicine and what patients should know. Our guests:
- Adam Chodak, evening anchor and managing editor for News 8
- David Chafetz, chief administrative officer in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Amanda Tucker, urgent care patient