Connections

Discussing billing at local urgent care facilities

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
Not all urgent cares cost the same for patients who need services. A strep test in one facility could cost hundreds more in a different facility. But as News 8's Adam Chodak found out, many patients aren’t aware of this.

We examine the cost of medicine and what patients should know. Our guests:

  • Adam Chodak, evening anchor and managing editor for News 8
  • David Chafetz, chief administrative officer in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Amanda Tucker, urgent care patient
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
