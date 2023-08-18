© 2023 WXXI News
Summer Book Week: A look inside children's books dealing with anxiety

By Jasmin Singer,
Katie Epner
Published August 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT
Jasmin Singer and Brian Yanish on "Connections Summer Book Week" on Friday, August 18
Katie Epner
/
WXXI News
Jasmin Singer and Brian Yanish on "Connections Summer Book Week" on Friday, August 18

What happens when the many stressors of today’s often divisive world impact children? With the American Psychological Association reporting that an estimated 20.5 percent of youth worldwide now struggle with anxiety, how can we help them cope? The answer may lie at least partly in children's books. During this discussion, we bring together authors and experts who are using the written word — and the illustrated graphic — to help kids deal with anxiety.

Join host (and fellow author) Jasmin Singer as she curates a thoughtful discussion on the impact on kids when they read about characters experiencing relatable feelings, how to introduce heavier topics gently to younger readers, and how illustrations can effectively convey emotions, especially complex feelings like anxiety. We also delve into the authors’ motivations in creating these books, how adults can use these stories to initiate discussions about feelings and anxiety, and the benefits of bibliotherapy. Our guests:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
Katie Epner
