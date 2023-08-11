© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Students on how AI affects the classroom

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
(foreground) Amelia Samuels, Donna Casey, and Evvy Fanning, and (background) Jules Moore and Marissa Comstock on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Amelia Samuels, Donna Casey, and Evvy Fanning, and (background) Jules Moore and Marissa Comstock on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 11, 2023

We've heard from teachers... and today we hear from students, who are often described as desperate to use AI to cheat. How do students see artificial intelligence and programs like ChatGPT? Kids are often much more tech-savvy than the adults in their lives; how will that dynamic affect the classroom? Our guests discuss it. In studio:

  • Donna Casey, recent high school graduate
  • Amelia Samuelson, recent high school graduate
  • Marissa Comstock, senior at Williamson High School
  • Jules Moore, recent college graduate
  • Evvy Fanning, high school English teacher
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
