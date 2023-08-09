© 2023 WXXI News
What would it take to solve the local-news crisis?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 9, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
Research shows that on average, two newspapers close each week. And in the nearly 2,000 American communities that now do not have local news outlets, the lack of watchdog reporters covering officials is costing some taxpayers big sums of money.

With that in mind, Rebuild Local News President Steven Waldman says restoring journalism jobs would essentially pay for itself. Waldman made his case in a piece this week for the Atlantic Monthly. He joins us this hour to discuss how to rebuild local news:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
