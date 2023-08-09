What would it take to solve the local-news crisis?

Research shows that on average, two newspapers close each week. And in the nearly 2,000 American communities that now do not have local news outlets, the lack of watchdog reporters covering officials is costing some taxpayers big sums of money.

With that in mind, Rebuild Local News President Steven Waldman says restoring journalism jobs would essentially pay for itself. Waldman made his case in a piece this week for the Atlantic Monthly. He joins us this hour to discuss how to rebuild local news:

