What should voters know about the local election process and the impact their vote has at the polls?
We sit down with the chairs of Monroe County’s Democratic and Republican Parties to discuss that question. It’s the latest in what will be a series of conversations with the chairs leading up to the November election. You can join the discussion and ask your questions as well.
Our guests:
- Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee
- David Dunning, chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee