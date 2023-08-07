© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
What should voters know about the local election process?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
Stephen DeVay and David Dunning on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Stephen DeVay and David Dunning on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 7, 2023.

What should voters know about the local election process and the impact their vote has at the polls?

We sit down with the chairs of Monroe County’s Democratic and Republican Parties to discuss that question. It’s the latest in what will be a series of conversations with the chairs leading up to the November election. You can join the discussion and ask your questions as well.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
