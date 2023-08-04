How a new state program aims to make winegrowing "sustainable"
When we are buying groceries or buying beverages, there are many terms on the label that might be confusing. One of them is “sustainable”. But a new winegrowing certification program in New York State is aiming to make “sustainable” a truly meaningful and specific term.
We discuss the program, what’s required, and what it means to be truly sustainable. Our guests:
- Paul Brock, co-owner and winemaker for Silver Thread Vineyards
- Suzanne Hunt, co-owner of Hunt Country Vineyards
- Justin Jackson, sustainability program manager for the New York Wine & Grape Foundation