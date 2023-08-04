© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How a new state program aims to make winegrowing "sustainable"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 4, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT
Grapes growing on a vine
freeimages.com/Chi Le

When we are buying groceries or buying beverages, there are many terms on the label that might be confusing. One of them is “sustainable”. But a new winegrowing certification program in New York State is aiming to make “sustainable” a truly meaningful and specific term.

We discuss the program, what’s required, and what it means to be truly sustainable. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack