What rights do children have when it comes to their parents' posts about them on social media?
“How would you feel if millions of people watched your childhood tantrums?”
It’s a question writer Kate Lindsay asks in a piece in the Atlantic Monthly about child privacy. A growing group of young adults are calling for new rules and laws when it comes to what parents can post about their kids online.
We discuss the issues with our guests:
- Michael Scharf, M.D., psychiatrist-in-chief at Golisano Children's Hospital
- Kristen Seversky, new parent who works in tech