Connections
What rights do children have when it comes to their parents' posts about them on social media?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
Kristen Seversky and Dr. Michael Scharf on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, August 3, 2023

“How would you feel if millions of people watched your childhood tantrums?”

It’s a question writer Kate Lindsay asks in a piece in the Atlantic Monthly about child privacy. A growing group of young adults are calling for new rules and laws when it comes to what parents can post about their kids online.

We discuss the issues with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
