Connections

Challenges faced by small businesses

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT
(foreground) Anthony DiTucci and Phil Yawman, and (background) Kayla Sandoval and Danielle Raymo on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Anthony DiTucci and Phil Yawman, and (background) Kayla Sandoval and Danielle Raymo on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 31, 2023

What are the main challenges faced by today’s small businesses? From staffing issues to inflation to rent prices, some small business owners say they can’t catch a break. Many are still rebuilding or adjusting after navigating pandemic shifts or losses.

This hour, we’re joined by local small business owners from different industries to discuss the challenges they face and the support and solutions they’d like to see. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
