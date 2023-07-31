Challenges faced by small businesses
What are the main challenges faced by today’s small businesses? From staffing issues to inflation to rent prices, some small business owners say they can’t catch a break. Many are still rebuilding or adjusting after navigating pandemic shifts or losses.
This hour, we’re joined by local small business owners from different industries to discuss the challenges they face and the support and solutions they’d like to see. Our guests:
- Anthony DiTucci, president and COO of Livingston Associates
- Danielle Raymo, owner of Rochester Brainery
- Kayla Sandoval, owner of Biscotti Brewers
- Phil Yawman, president of the Cooley Group