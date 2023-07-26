© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the new film, "Barbie"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 26, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
Amy Adrion and Michelle Parnett-Dwyer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Amy Adrion and Michelle Parnett-Dwyer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

“Barbie” had a blockbuster opening weekend. Its $162 million debut tracks as the highest-grossing opening weekend ever for a film directed by a woman. That director, Greta Gerwig, told the New York Times that she can’t believe how well her spin on the toy has connected with the public.

While the film is campy and silly in parts, it is also defined by messages about feminism, the patriarchy, capitalism, and more. Those themes have been celebrated by some audiences, and slammed by others.

A warning: there will be some spoilers this hour as we discuss the film, the toy, and the issues that surround them. Our guests:

*"Black Barbie" will be screened at the Little Theatre on August 2, 2023.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
