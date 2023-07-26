Discussing the new film, "Barbie"

“Barbie” had a blockbuster opening weekend. Its $162 million debut tracks as the highest-grossing opening weekend ever for a film directed by a woman. That director, Greta Gerwig, told the New York Times that she can’t believe how well her spin on the toy has connected with the public.

While the film is campy and silly in parts, it is also defined by messages about feminism, the patriarchy, capitalism, and more. Those themes have been celebrated by some audiences, and slammed by others.

A warning: there will be some spoilers this hour as we discuss the film, the toy, and the issues that surround them. Our guests:



*"Black Barbie" will be screened at the Little Theatre on August 2, 2023.