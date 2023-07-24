Discussing the latest with Threads, X (formerly Twitter), and users' data

After what analysts are calling an “explosive launch,” Meta’s new alternative to Twitter, Threads, seems to be losing its allure. Research shows there has been a nearly 70 percent decline in active users since a peak on July 7. Meta says its vision with Threads is to “take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas.” Can it – and will it – compete with Twitter?

Meanwhile, on Monday, owner Elon Musk changed Twitter’s bird logo to an “X” as part of a rebranding effort. The goal, he has said, is to turn X into an “everything app” that includes audio, video, messaging, banking, and more.

What do users need to know about these platforms and all of the changes? What do social media companies do with users’ data? Our guests explore these questions and more:

