Connections

Can native gardening change the world for the better?

By Jasmin Singer
Published July 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
Liz Magnanti on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Liz Magnanti on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

We’re going to take an empowering journey into the world of native gardening. We'll delve into the fascinating realm of indigenous plant species, conservation, and the art of cultivating sustainable landscapes.

Our panel of experts will offer beginner-friendly practical tips and gardening advice, and together, we'll explore how native gardening can transform any backyard (or front yard, or window box, or Juliette balcony, or fire escape!) into a thriving sanctuary for biodiversity. By restoring native plant communities and creating biodiverse habitats, native gardening can contribute to the restoration and healing of damaged ecosystems in areas affected by pollution or environmental injustices.

Join guest host Jasmin Singer as we get into the weeds of native gardening. Our guests:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
