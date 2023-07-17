Why did the American Medical Association redefine the role of BMI?

We’re taking a look at BMI (Body Mass Index), and asking the question of whether it is – or has ever been – a good indicator of health, and if so, to what extent? And why did the American Medical Association recently adopt a new policy clarifying when BMI should be used – and when it shouldn’t?

We’re also looking at the related problem of anti-fat bias, and how BMI has helped to create a societally acceptable type of discrimination — discrimination that advocates say has killed people. Guest host Jasmin Singer discusses this with our guests:

