Connections

Why did the American Medical Association redefine the role of BMI?

By Jasmin Singer
Published July 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
We’re taking a look at BMI (Body Mass Index), and asking the question of whether it is – or has ever been – a good indicator of health, and if so, to what extent? And why did the American Medical Association recently adopt a new policy clarifying when BMI should be used – and when it shouldn’t?

We’re also looking at the related problem of anti-fat bias, and how BMI has helped to create a societally acceptable type of discrimination — discrimination that advocates say has killed people. Guest host Jasmin Singer discusses this with our guests:

  • Jenna Weintraub, sexuality and body image educator
  • Sunshine Orta, “fat liberationist” and physician’s assistant for the University Health Service at the University of Rochester. 
  • David A. Topa, MD, pediatrician at Pittsford Pediatrics 
  • Dr. Stephen R. Cook, researcher and physician at the University of Rochester Medical Center and Golisano Children’s Hospital
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
